State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,407,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,507,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,998. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

