State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,700 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.60. 2,236,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,686. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $210.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

