State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.83. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

