Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.70 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Status has a market cap of $166.83 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.19 or 0.99876165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00135933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04438857 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,462,815.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.