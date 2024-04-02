Status Price Tops $0.0441 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $171.01 million and $7.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007432 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001676 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,034.22 or 0.99862169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.00134060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04438857 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $10,462,815.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

