Steem Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $132.23 million and $12.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,861.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.21 or 0.00919530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00154184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00051494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00180390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00129972 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000567 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,976,197 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

