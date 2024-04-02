StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.