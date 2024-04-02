StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of CPSH opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.50.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
