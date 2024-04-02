StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

