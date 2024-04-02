StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

