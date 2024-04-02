StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
AUMN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.