StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Stock Performance
NYSE SCX opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.