StockNews.com Begins Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

NYSE SCX opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.46. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

