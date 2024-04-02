StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $388.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.38. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.