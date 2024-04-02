StockNews.com Downgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Sell

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after buying an additional 95,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

