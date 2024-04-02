StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.