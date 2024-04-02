StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.78. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Get OpGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.