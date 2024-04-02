StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.6 %

PULM opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.92. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

