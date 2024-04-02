StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $43,558.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,441.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 21,763 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,346.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 113,959 shares of company stock worth $466,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

