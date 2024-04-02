StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.65 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

