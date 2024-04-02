StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 3% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.81. 1,621,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,215,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. lifted its position in StoneCo by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 6,138,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 557,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in StoneCo by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
