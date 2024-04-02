Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $479.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.86 and a 200 day moving average of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $447.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.62.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

