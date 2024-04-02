Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.61. 2,019,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,007. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

