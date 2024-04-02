Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.56.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.85. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

