Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $56.06 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $56,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.88. 2,691,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,714. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.