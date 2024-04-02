Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $71.56 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 2.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $71,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $6.15 on Tuesday, reaching $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,803. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

