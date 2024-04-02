Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,157,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,524. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

