Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.55. 2,122,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,735. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.86, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

