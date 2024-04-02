Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 23,396 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,205,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. Kenvue comprises approximately 1.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue worth $47,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,493,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,355,033. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.