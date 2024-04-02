Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 774 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $130.67. 4,968,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $130.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.