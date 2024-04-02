Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 80,031 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,031 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.66. 10,321,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086,398. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

