Stonegate Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. 2,823,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,498. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.91. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

