Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $22.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.85 or 0.04961562 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00071876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00017179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.