Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $43.46. Approximately 419,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,563,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -160.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $3,545,995.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,326,104 shares of company stock worth $285,245,952. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,538,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

