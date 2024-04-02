Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Table Trac Stock Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS TBTC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Table Trac has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

