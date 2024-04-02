Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

RSPM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.01. 36,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,780. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

