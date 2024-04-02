Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. 179,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

