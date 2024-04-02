Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. 10,026,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786,635. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

