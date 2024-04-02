Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

AVUV traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $94.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

