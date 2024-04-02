Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Down 1%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $175.52 and last traded at $175.97. Approximately 812,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,896,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Target Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Target by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

