Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.29

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 757755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TGB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $650.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 99.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,012,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

