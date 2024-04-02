TD Cowen Increases Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $273.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $249.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.62.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,487. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

