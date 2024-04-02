TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 1,665,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 831,601 shares.The stock last traded at $115.92 and had previously closed at $112.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.