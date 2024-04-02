TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.