Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.26

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 427428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.