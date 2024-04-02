Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Terra Classic has a market cap of $806.20 million and $60.71 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001487 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000884 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000697 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,797,668,877,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,989,755,677 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

