Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 23167264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of £1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

