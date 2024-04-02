Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 591,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,553. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

