Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.17 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

