Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.32. 30,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,724. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $157.12.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,585,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 296,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 42,755 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,748,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.