Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Textron by 7.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,656,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Textron by 36.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE TXT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,987. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

