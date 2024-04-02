The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 604,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

