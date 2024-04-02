The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 8.3 %

DXYN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.30. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

