The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Down 8.3 %
DXYN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.30. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
